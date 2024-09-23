Interactive ArtPrize sculpture invites people to find meaning together

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With a little under a week left of ArtPrize 2024, there is still time to canvass the downtown area for art of all kinds. One sculpture on Commerce is inviting everyone to come contribute, adding to its meaning as each person leaves their mark.

"Palabras de Esperanza" or "Words of Hope" in English, by artist Andrés Bustamante, is a thought-provoking installation that is helping transform the way we interact with public art.

At its core, the sculpture is a simple aluminum composite structure, but its true beauty lies in the connections it makes with those who visit.

Bustamante's vision was to create a piece that would bring people together, regardless of age or nationality, and inspire them to share words of hope with their younger selves.

‘Keep learning and growing,’ a small scribble reads.

Another reiterates the popular saying, ‘be the change you wish to see in the world.’

As visitors approach the sculpture, Bustamante shares the prompt.

“What words of hope would you give a younger version of yourself”.

The artist has had people of all ages, all backgrounds take part.

Each person is given a marker, and told to find a small space on the sculpture to write down their wisdom.

The result is a stunning display of collective wisdom, with messages in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Catalan, Korean, Polish, and German.

The scribbles of enthusiastic toddlers line the bottom foot of the structure.

Bustamante's own journey with the piece has been transformative. He planned it out during a time of personal transition, seeking to make art that was more than just aesthetically pleasing.

"I thought, what if sculpture meant more than something pretty to look at in a gallery or museum?" he said Monday.

The response to the sculpture has been overwhelming, with hundreds of visitors contributing their words of hope.

Bustamante couldn't have predicted the impact it would have on him as an artist.

"The sculpture has definitely transformed into something that goes beyond my intention, and I love that," he said.

As ArtPrize comes to a close, Bustamante plans to take the sculpture to Florida, where he hopes to find another public setting for it to continue growing.

He also plans to write a book about the project, incorporating the words of hope shared by strangers.

"Palabras de Esperanza" is more than just a sculpture - it's a testament to the power of community and the human spirit.

As one visitor wrote, "You won't regret being yourself."

There's still time to visit "Palabras de Esperanza" and add your own words of hope to the sculpture.

Head to Commerce Street in downtown Grand Rapids. You will find the sculpture right outside the current ArtPrize Headquarters space.

