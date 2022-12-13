Inspiring generations: Local Hispanic/Latino college Presidents share journey, wisdom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A symbol of progress and inspiration in West Michigan. For what’s believed to be the first time in Grand Rapids, all of our local college presidents are Hispanic or Latino.

Alicia Còrdoba is the President of Aquinas College. Her training is to be a classical musician at the major symphony level. But, life threw her a curveball. Although she loved every second of being a musician, she needed something else. The Chicago native got into higher education and started teaching. She was a Department Chair and Administrator, then fell in love with Catholic education.

“It's to me the one place where we can actually help young minds and people find what they're intended to be, their best selves, so they're successful in just finding a job and a vocation, but really having great lives personally, spiritually and in community,” said Còrdoba.

She spent the past four years working at a college in San Antonio, Texas, then relocated here to West Michigan to be closer to family; accepting an opportunity to be the President of Aquinas College. Her inauguration was in October.

“Actually incredible, especially coming from San Antonio where that was one of the reasons I was down there was to help celebrate the Hispanic population, the Latin X students really helping them come to the fore, and then being one of those people who has come to the fore,” explained Còrdoba.

President Còrdoba is the ninth President here at Aquinas College. She’s the second Hispanic President and the first female President. She hopes to help this gem of an institution flourish and to help students get their education without going into extreme debt.

Gerson Moreno-Riaño is the President of Cornerstone University. On October 27th, he celebrated 42 years of being in the U.S.

When he was nine years old, his family immigrated to the U.S. from Columbia in South America.

“It's been an incredible journey, we have the true immigrant story, we came with no English, no resources, no family, no friends,” said Moreno-Riaño. He’s grateful for this country because it provided him many opportunities. They taught him that education was essential. He was the first in his family to graduate. An emotional yet rewarding milestone.

“I'll never forget walking during graduation and crying because I realized my parents never had a chance to do this,” said Moreno-Riaño. That accomplishment made him feel like he was leading the way for future generations in his family.

That's how he fell in love with education, and for more than 20 years he's served as a Department Chair, Dean, Executive Vice President and now President of Cornerstone University.

He never envisioned being president of a University.

“When I was nine years old, it took me probably a decade to figure out what this country is about, and all the traditions and things, but I don't think I could have done it anywhere else but here,” explained Moreno-Riaño. He says that’s because of the opportunities that were provided and the people that helped him. Which is why West Michigan holds a special place in his heart.

“I’ve used my Spanish more than I've ever used it in any other place in the U.S. and I've preached in Spanish, taught in Spanish, talked in Spanish,” said Moreno-Riaño.

He adds, it’s beautiful to see a very strong hispanic community here, and that being one of a few Hispanic college Presidents in the area symbolizes progress; demonstrating the changing landscape of the country and West Michigan.

Juan Olivarez is the Interim President at Grand Rapids Community College.

“It's an honor and privilege, and great to be representing our people, and I say that because I think students need to see themselves in leadership positions,” said Olivarez.

He’s originally from South Texas, but moved to Indiana with his parents when he was seven years old. His whole career has been in education here in Grand Rapids. From an Elementary School Teacher to Administrator and even School Psychologist, totaling 51 years.

“I tell young people all the time, you know, you just never know where your career will take you and you try to navigate all the opportunities that may come your way,” said Olivarez.

He's been serving as Interim President at Grand Rapids Community College since June. But, previously served as President from 1998-2008 after leaving his position as President at Ferris State University.

He says from the very first time he was President at GRCC, he could see the excitement of young students who could actually see themselves one day being able to be a leader somewhere.

Now, three leaders at three different colleges, with a message to future leaders:

“If you really do try hard, and you ask for people to help you, and also to really just do what, just keep moving in the ways that you feel are right.” - Alicia Còrdoba/ President Aquinas College

“My father has a proverb that he taught me when I was younger, he said, always move forward, never retreat; always seek to better yourself, always realize that there are so many resources available to you, but the biggest one is your own courage, your own fortitude, your own perseverance; if you have those things, no one can take you down.” - Gerson Moreno-Riaño/ President Cornerstone University

“I always tell young people: education, education, education, it is something no one can take away from you and it will open up many, many doors.” - Juan Olivarez/Interim President Grand Rapids Community College

All three Presidents credit working hard and education as reasons for their success. Interim President Juan Olivarez’s term will end in January.

