Indiana man dies after Cass County pursuit ends with crash

Posted at 9:25 AM, Oct 22, 2023
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Indiana has died following a crash in Mason Township overnight into Sunday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash happened at around midnight near Old 205 and Cassopolis Road.

We’re told Indiana police were in pursuit of a stolen car that crossed into Cass County when the vehicle hit a tree on Old 205.

Deputies say the car’s passenger, 49-year-old Adrian Smith, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver ran off after the crash.

A man was arrested following a brief K9 track, according to CCSO.

Drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.

CCSO credits Michigan State Police, the Nappanee Police Department, the Edwardsburg Police Department and SEPSA Fire Authority for their assistance.

