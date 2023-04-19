Incoming Michigan State freshman could see a rise in housing costs

EAST LANSING, Mich. — This Friday, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees will decide on whether or not to raise first-year residence hall rates by nearly 7%.
The board cited rising inflation as part of the reason for the increase.
Incoming Freshman at MSU could face higher housing costs
If the new rates are adopted, first-year residents will see an increase of $316 dollars per year.
The board says that MSU will still be competitive among Big Ten schools even if these new rates are implemented.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. on April 21 in the Board Room of the Hannah Administration Building.