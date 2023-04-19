Incoming Michigan State freshman could see a rise in housing costs

EAST LANSING, Mich. — This Friday, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees will decide on whether or not to raise first-year residence hall rates by nearly 7%.

The board cited rising inflation as part of the reason for the increase.

Incoming Freshman at MSU could face higher housing costs

If the new rates are adopted, first-year residents will see an increase of $316 dollars per year.

The board says that MSU will still be competitive among Big Ten schools even if these new rates are implemented.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. on April 21 in the Board Room of the Hannah Administration Building.