Icy roads sends 13-year-old passenger to the hospital

BIG RAPIDS TWP, Mich. — A 13-year-old passenger was hospitalized for minor injuries after the driver of the car slid through an intersection and hit a utility pole.

The accident happened just before 8:30 Saturday night at Madison & 220th Avenue in Big Rapids Township.

Mecosta County Sheriff's say that icy roads caused the driver to slide through the intersection and hit the pole. The 13-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt

The driver was issued a speeding citation. The Sheriff's department wants to remind drivers to slow down on ice as well as snow covered roads and to always wear a seatbelt.