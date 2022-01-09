Man dies after car hits patrol car and wrecker on icy US-131

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Slippery roads played a role in a deadly accident in Mecosta County after a driver lost control on US-131 and hit a sheriff’s patrol car and a wrecker.

The accident happened on northbound US-131 south of 8 Mile Road (M-20) in Mecosta Township just after 11:45 Saturday night.

Emergency crews were dealing with a single car accident in the area when another driver lost control on the icy roads, clipped a sheriff’s vehicle and then hit a wrecker that was moving the other car from the median.

The passenger in the vehicle that lost control, a 55-year-old man from Macomb, IL, died at the scene. The driver, a 49-year-old Macomb, IL woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment. She’s expected to survive.

The wrecker driver and the sergeant were not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation.

