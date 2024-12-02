'I think that would be really fun': Monopoly board game to make Grand Rapids edition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everyone’s heard of the Monopoly game, right? Well, Monopoly will soon take physical form in Grand Rapids.

Game-maker Top Trumps, which partnered with Hasbro to create therecently released Detroit version of Monopoly, announced it is now looking for businesses and landmarks unique to Grand Rapids to be featured in Monopoly: Grand Rapids Edition, which will debut in the fall of 2025.

I talked to different people throughout the city and asked them what iconic spots they think should be included in the game.

“I think Amway should for sure be included because they did well at Art Prize and had a lot of Art Prize items,” Aedion Patino said. “I think the Grand Rapids Art Museum should be included as well.”

Lindsay Wallace, Sales Executive for Top Trumps USA, is looking to find 22 iconic Grand Rapids spots to fill the board. “Definitely things that include the unique culture, the art scene, and the community involvement,” Wallace said.

Not being from Michigan, Wallace is looking for the people’s take on what needs to be included in the game.

“I think Rosa Parks Circle would be a fun one and then the Children’s Museum as well,” Meghan Woods said.

Paula Hendriksen hopes to see hotels featured on the board. “The Amway would be good. JW Marriott is a great hotel, too,” Hendriksen said. “And Meijer Gardens as well.”

For now, the players and the places in the game are a big secret. “We really like to do that to build up the anticipation,” Wallace said.

Wallace is confident that Monopoly: Grand Rapids Edition will include all the local favorites. “Everything is going to be customizable within this edition, except for the four corners of the game and the tokens," Wallace said. "Those remain the same as the original Monopoly edition.”

Grand Rapids residents, businesses and nonprofits can submit their ideas here by clicking on the Monopoly Nominations tab until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.

