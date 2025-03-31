"I hope the house can be fixed": West MI residents clean up after deadly storm

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One day after a deadly storm swept through West Michigan, the clean up begins for many.

On Monday, folks in Cascade were left with a mess — a direct result of high winds that ripped through the area.

Stick by stick, Rick Gilder, picks up debris in the yard of his childhood home.

FOX 17 Rick Gilder picks up downed tree limbs in his parent's yard in Cascade Township

Now he lives in Byron Center, but he spent time Monday, helping his parents clean up their home — one they've been in for more than 50 years.

Rick says his parents were home when the storm hit.

"They said all of a sudden the storm came through and in all the years they've been here, they have never seen anything like this," says Rick.

FOX 17 Rick & Adrian Gilder survey storm damage in their backyard.

His father, Adrian Gilder, says the storm came in fast.

"My wife is handicapped so we couldn't go to the basement. So we sat in the living room and just watched the storm come and blow real hard," Adrian explains.

The storm left behind downed tree limbs, damage to their porch and siding, and it knocked out their power.

FOX 17 Home of Gilder family damaged after storm — including downed tree limbs and damage to their porch and roof siding.

"The amount of damage around it looks like it's gonna be a while before we get electricity on," says Adrian, "just can't cook or heat the house or anything, but we're getting by."

Despite the damage, Adrian is staying positive, as they continue to clean up.

"We weren't hurt and the house is still up and we're doing alright," he says.

FOX 17 Downed tree in the backyard of Gilder Family home.

But for their neighbors around the corner, it's a different story.

Kim's lived in this house for a year, but it's been in her family much longer.

FOX 17 Longtime family home in Cascade damaged in deadly storm.

"I live in it, my Dad's lived in it, my Grandma lived in it before me. I think we had other family members that lived in it before that. So, the house is quite old, it's, you know, 1800s," says Kim.

Kim also says the storm moved in quickly.

"I look on my cameras and I see I'm grabbing my dog at 5:51, and 5:54 I've got a picture of me looking out my basement window at a tree on the ground."

FOX 17 Storm impacts to longtime family home includes downed trees, a massive hole in the roof, and structural damage.

Just a few minutes for widespread damage to happen at her family's home — including structural damage, a massive hole in the roof, and downed trees all across the yard.

Kim says they're not sure what the prognosis is, but the home is likely a total loss.

FOX 17 Work crews remove large tree limb from the roof of a home in Cascade

However, she remains hopeful for the future.

"I hope the house can be fixed. It's a beautiful house and it's been in our family. I don't want to see it gone."

"I hope the house can be fixed": West MI residents clean up after deadly storm

