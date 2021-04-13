Hudsonville Ice Cream's Summer 2021 flavors begin appearing in stores

HOLLAND, Mich. — Another sure sign that warmer weather is on the way: Hudsonville Ice Cream’s summer flavors have been revealed, including a new flavor for the brand.

“American Fireworks” is back this summer by popular demand, and the company is debuting Blueberry Graham Delight, a news release said Tuesday.

Blueberry Graham Delight features rich vanilla ice cream with blueberry sauce and ribbons of graham cracker.

American Fireworks has a sweet and sour ice cream base mixed with ribbons of sour cherry swirl and its signature ingredient, blue popping candy.

“With warmer weather just around the corner, we couldn’t wait to release our two summer flavors – especially because they are a preview of the fun times we know are ahead this summer,” said Rachel Messingschlager of Hudsonville Ice Cream. “American Fireworks was a flavor inspired by our U.S. athletes who will be competing on the world’s stage this summer, and since that event was rescheduled and the flavor was so popular, we had to bring it back this year. Blueberry Graham Delight is brand new to our lineup, but an option we are sure fans are going to love. Both of these flavors are the ultimate ingredients to make this the sweetest summer ever.”

Both flavors have already begun to appear in freezer aisles, with more widespread availability expected in the coming weeks.

These flavors are seasonal and will only be available while supplies last.