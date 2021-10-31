Watch
How to stay safe on the roads this Halloween

Posted at 8:05 AM, Oct 31, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is upon us and while its a spooky time of year for kids to get dressed up, it's also a spooky time to be on the roads with a lot of kids out on the streets walking around.

Grand Rapids Police Officers will be out answering peoples questions, making sure people are safe and they will have candy for the children.

GRPD has some tips to make sure you stay safe out there this Halloween. You will want to drive slowly and carefully, drive sober and leave that phone in your pocket and don't look at it while you're driving.

