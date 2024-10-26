How to get rid of unwanted prescriptions on National Drug Take Back Day

(WXMI) — An annual tradition has returned. It's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), it is a day used to encourage the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a means of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction.

It's a simple process.

Look in your medicine cabinet, drawers or wherever you may have these old, expired or unwanted prescription drugs. As for disposing them, there are many options across West Michigan.

Priority Health shared some locations in West Michigan, open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday:



Kent County Health Department: 700 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Care Center: Cutlerville 80 68th St., Grand Rapids

Priority Health: 3111 Leonard St. NE, Grand Rapids

East Grand Rapids Public Health is also hosting an open house today from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at their location on 770 Lakeside Drive SE. They'll be excepting drop-offs in the lobby from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Meijer stores also are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

We're told that anyone, customer or not, can drop off unwanted medication in "easily identifiable" kiosks near each in-store pharmacy. Meijer has already collected nearly 200 tons of unneeded medications in its kiosks over the years.

Some items, however, are not accepted. They include: needles or other sharps objects, inhalers, mercury thermometers, medications that contain iodine, and illicit drugs.

Meijer Pharamcy hours vary by location, so it's important to check before heading out the door.

There are likely other local options for you, those often include local law enforcement and national pharmacy chains.

