LANSING — The Michigan House Oversight Committee will explore the concept and ramifications of vaccine passports.

The committee will hear testimony on legislation banning governmental entities from producing, issuing or providing an incentive for a COVID-19 vaccine passport Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m.

The committee will look at possible privacy issues from a vaccine passport.

You can watch the hearing live on our website, app or Facebook page starting at 10:30 a.m.