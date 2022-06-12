Hospice of Michigan to host 'An Evening with Hemingway' event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hospice of Michigan has announced that it will be hosting the event An Evening with Hemingway at the Listening Room, which is located at 123 Ionia Avenue Southwest in Grand Rapids. The event will be held on Wednesday, September 7 at 6 p.m.

The event will feature author Philip Greene. Greene has written the books A Drinkable Feast: A Cocktail Companion to 1920s Paris (2018), The Manhattan: The Story of the First Modern Cocktail (2016), and To Have Another – A Hemingway Cocktail Companion (2012). During the event, Greene will tell the story of the life of Ernest Hemingway, focused on the cocktails that he was fond of. Many of the cocktails would later find their way into his writing.

Hemingway’s work as an author includes 1926’s The Torrents of Spring, 1937’s To Have and Have Not, and 1952’s The Old Man and the Sea. Film adaptations of Hemingway’s work include 1977’s Islands of the Stream, both 1946’s and 1964’s versions of The Killers, and 1958’s The Old Man and the Sea.

Tickets will be $150 per person, and include a strolling dinner and craft cocktails. It is exclusive to guests who are 21 and older. Guests should dress in business attire. All proceeds will go to benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program.

“With craft cocktails and the expertise of Philip Greene, An Evening with Hemingway will certainly be a night to remember,” said Rozanne Kiesling, philanthropy manager for Hospice of Michigan. “This unique fundraiser is a fun way to support Hospice of Michigan’s commitment to serve anyone who needs or seeks our care – at no cost to the patients and families. We’re thankful for all our partners, sponsors and community members for helping us provide quality care to every person, every time.”

Tickets can be purchased online.

