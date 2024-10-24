Honoring Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month: MI mom’s journey to heal and help others

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — October marks Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, a poignant reminder of the heartbreaking experience thousands of families endure each year. For Kalamazoo mother Kristen Biehl, the pain of losing her child, Amos, in 2018 became a catalyst for creating a beacon of hope for others navigating similar grief.

Kristen's son, Amos, was stillborn at 18 weeks' gestation. The loss left her and her husband to grapple with sorrow they could have never planned for.

The silence surrounding their loss was deafening, prompting Kristen to seek support and eventually create a safe space for others.

"It's not just losing a baby," Kristen shared Thursday. "You're losing every first birthday, every first day of school."

Kristen founded Amos' Anchors, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2019, about a year after she lost her son.

Amos’ Anchors is dedicated to providing a comprehensive online database of perinatal-bereavement support resources. They aim to bridge the gap between families in need and the support services available to them.

It’s also meant to make sure those who find the group understand they are never truly alone in their grief.

Kristen's organization sends resource cards to hospitals across Michigan and Indiana, ensuring that families receive vital information when they need it most.

“We always tell patients, 'Right now, you're probably in shock, and you're not going to necessarily want to go looking for resources right away, but maybe in three months or six months,'” she said Thursday.

She says grief is different for everyone. It has no set timeline.

"It won't always be darkening your doorway every day,” Kristen emphasized. "Grief changes and grows along with you.”

You can find all of the resources Amos’ Anchors provides at their website HERE.

