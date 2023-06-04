Home hit by multiple rounds of gunfire near Holland

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. — Deputies are searching for who shot up a home just north of Holland overnight.

The report came in just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Lakewood Boulevard and Douglas Avenue in Holland Township.

Investigators say a homeowner called to report their home was hit by multiple rounds of gunfire. Luckily, several people inside the home were not hit.

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536 or mosotips.com

