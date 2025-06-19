Zoomin' in Zeeland; Runners gear up for Tuesday's Zeeland Zoom

ZEELAND, Mich. — Runners and walkers are gearing up to ready - set - go for the Zeeland Zoom on Tuesday - and you and your family can too!

The 16th Annual Zeeland Zoom will be back in town on Tuesday - a fast and flat 3.1 mile adventure through historic downtown.

Open to both adults - and kids - who can participate in the Little Zoomers Race.

It'll be $10 for the kiddos to race.

If adults purchase a race ticket before the 22nd - it'll be $30. That price will go up to $35 after that date.

