Zeeland city leaders are drafting a new five-year Parks and Recreation plan to replace the current one expiring at the end of the year, with a new playground at Lawrence Park emerging as a top priority.

The city must submit the new plan to the state of Michigan by February 2027 to remain eligible for Department of Natural Resources grants.

Zeeland to begin drafting new five-year parks plan to secure state grants

"We're talking upwards of several 100,000 so it is impactful to have this plan, to have it current, because, like I said, that grant eligibility can be a big piece," Zeeland Assistant City Manager and Finance Director Kevin Plockmeyer said.

The planning process will begin in April. The city will spend a few months gathering background information before working with the Cemetery and Parks Commission through the summer.

"We'll put out public surveys in the middle of the summer, and then we'll work with our city council in the fall," Plockmeyer explained."We really do appreciate the feedback of the community. That is definitely important to us, and it just makes for a much more well rounded plan once we get that community input."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Zeeland Assistant City Manager and Finance Director Kevin Plockmeyer

Plockmeyer noted the Cemetery and Parks Commission recently discussed priorities and plans to pursue a playground replacement at Lawrence Park.

"We're getting close to, hopefully fall of 27 or summer of 2028, we'll be reconstructing that project," Plockmeyer said.

The expiring plan led to a new pickleball court at Huizenga Park and the reconstruction of the playground at Hoogland Park last year.

Zeeland resident Alicia Weenum and her 5-year-old daughter, Murna, frequently visit the city's parks, including the newly updated Hoogland Park.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Alicia Weenum

"We think it's great. A lot of variety. The swings are good ... and the restrooms are great," Weenum said.

Weenum added that the parks provide valuable recreation options for local families.

"It's very nice to see her just in her own element enjoy, like, seeing what she does enjoy, or what she gets into, or what slides she just decides to go down," Weenum said. "Just gives us the option to get out of the house, just more things to do in the Holland, Zeeland area."

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