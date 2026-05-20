ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland will host its twelfth Spring Peddler’s Market on Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Church Street between Main Street and Central Avenue.

Zeeland Spring Peddler’s Market returns Saturday with nearly 100 vendors

The open-air lifestyle market, sponsored by Mead Johnson Nutrition, will feature nearly 100 regional vendors offering goods ranging from locally handmade children’s clothing and accessories, screen-printed apparel, art prints, flowers and botanicals to handmade women’s jewelry, household gifts, vintage furniture, architectural salvage, specialty foods, handcrafted outdoor furniture, antiques and repurposed items.

The event also includes the “Little Peddlers’ Market,” now in its fifth year, which provides a dedicated platform for youth entrepreneurs to sell their own items.

Attendees can enjoy live local music and food trucks on-site within Zeeland’s official social district.

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