ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland is looking for artists to submit proposals for a 2026 mural project aimed at enhancing the visual character of its downtown corridor.

The project calls for colorful, engaging murals at two locations: the east and south walls of the building at 122 E. Main St. and the downtown passageway at 137 E. Main St. Artists may submit proposals for one or both locations.

Zeeland seeks artists for 2026 Downtown Mural Project at two East Main locations

Artists are encouraged to visit both locations before submitting proposals. Submissions must include color renderings of each proposed mural and photographs of previous murals or large-scale works.

The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, April 30, 2026. Finalist interviews are scheduled for May 4–15, with artist selection expected by the end of May. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of June 2026.

Click here for more information, guidelines, and an application.

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