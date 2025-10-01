Windmill Island Gardens sets new attendance record, extends season in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Windmill Island Gardens has welcomed a record-breaking 175,000 visitors so far in 2025, prompting the landmark Holland destination to extend its season through mid-October.

General manager Matt Helmus said attendance shattered previous records.

"Two years ago, we saw 145,000 visitors, and that was a record. And this year, we're already at about 175,000 visitors," Helmus said. "We've just stayed busy through June, July, August. Our numbers haven't dropped off."

Helmus attributed the increase to a combination of factors.

"Tourism here in Holland and in West Michigan has been absolutely great this year. Programs have been a big hit," he said. "We don't just say we're a Dutch heritage site anymore. We're a Dutch heritage site which also has beautiful gardens. And we see almost as many people who come for those gardens now."

The park’s history dates back to 1965, when it became home to the last windmill exported from the Netherlands.

Today, the 36-acre site offers gardens, Dutch attractions, and scenic views along the Macatawa River delta.

“We have something for all ages and for a variety of interests,” Helmus said.

Events and expanded programming have contributed to local engagement.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

Programs coordinator Andy Bork said, "We've seen a lot of local residents come on specific, special event days. So that's really cool that we're increasing programming."

Bork noted that events like Chalk the Walk, Bark in the Park, and Books and Blooms have driven attendance.

"We had about 200 people on average at every single event, which was really awesome to see a lot of locals and a lot of kids coming back and exploring," she said.

For fall, Windmill Island Gardens will host Touch a Truck, featuring community vehicles, hayrides, games, and food, as part of downtown Holland’s Fall Fest.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

"We have an amazing lineup of trucks...police, fire, parks, tree trimming companies, a semi truck, even an aeromed helicopter," Bork said.

Alongside record numbers, Windmill Island Gardens continues to offer free admission for Holland residents most days, and reduced fall admission for others.

"As we get into the fall, we start to have to prepare some garden areas for the planting of tulips. So when we do that, we reduce our admission to $5 for adults, and we let kids in for free," Helmus said.

Visitors from across the country have noticed what the gardens have to offer.

"We were sticking along the Great Lakes. Ended up in Holland, so we were looking around, and this looked like a promising area to visit," said Hunter Jackson, a tourist from Oklahoma.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

"The windmill is very impressive. I thought it would be cheating and using a motor, but it was legit." Jackson added, "I know my mom would appreciate it. She's always told me, 'If you ain't Dutch, you ain't much.'"

Reflecting on the busy season, Helmus said, "It's great that we can start looking now at what to build, and we're saving a little bit money in our account, so we can look at what we add next, what attractions, and refurbish some buildings. It's really neat to be able to look to the future and not just try and maintain things."

With expanded programming and ongoing improvements, Windmill Island Gardens aims to continue attracting visitors to its historic windmill, evolving gardens, and community events.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

