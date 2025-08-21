HOLLAND, Mich. — Dog owners and their furry companions are invited to the third annual Bark in the Park event at Windmill Island Gardens this Saturday, promising a day filled with games, prizes, and entertainment for all.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature live agility demonstrations, vendor exhibits, and various activities for dogs and their owners. Attendees can also have a free professional portrait taken of their pets by a local photographer.

Regular admission rates for the park apply, but residents of Holland can enter the event for free. Dogs are welcome, but they must be on a leash at all times.

Bark in the Park is presented by Paws in the City and Mapleview Animal Hospital, with support from Paradigm Dog School.

Bark in the Park brings furry fun to Holland Windmill Island Gardens this Saturday

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube