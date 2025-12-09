West Ottawa Public Schools celebrates STEM education with community showcase

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Ottawa Public Schools hosted a computer science and STEM celebration, highlighting student achievements and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

"Our goal is to really give our students [opportunities by] removing equity barriers in the classroom so that they have equal opportunity to learn about computer science and STEM professions," said Elaine Stiefel, West Ottawa's director of instructional technology.

The event showcased the district's comprehensive STEM programs, which span from kindergarten through 12th grade. West Ottawa is one of only three districts in Michigan that offers computer science and STEM pathways for all grade levels, according to Stiefel.

The celebration featured student clubs, including the robotics team and International Baccalaureate math program, alongside representatives from universities, healthcare systems and local businesses.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Elaine Stiefel, West Ottawa Public Schools Director of Instructional Technology

"We have lots of universities, but we also have Corewell Health is here, Boys and Girls Club is here, and a lot of other nonprofits and businesses in Holland area that our students can entry level into when they graduate," Stiefel said.

Allen Thavonekham, a sophomore on West Ottawa High's robotics team, said the experience has been transformative for his career goals.

"I came into this club knowing nothing at all, but WOBOT has helped me learn so much that I never thought I would have known," Thavonekham said. "I decided to join the robotics club because it's something that I wanted to do as a future career. So, I wanted to focus on STEM related things."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 West Ottawa High School sophomore Allen Thavonekham

The event also provided networking opportunities for students exploring higher education options, like junior Peyton Reed.

"I'm looking to go into the business, finance part of the world, specifically in accounting, because I do really like math and statistics," Reed said.

She connected with representatives from Grand Valley State University while showcasing her work with the International Baccalaureate Math Program.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 West Ottawa Public School junior Peyton Reed

Reed expressed enthusiasm about the community support for student interests and career exploration.

"It's just wonderful to see how many other colleges are interested to be here, how many of the companies want to be here. And it's so fun seeing people just enjoy their passions this way," Reed said.

