HOLLAND, Mich. — West Michigan is experiencing an increase in respiratory illnesses as cooler weather returns and residents spend more time indoors, according to local health officials and community members.

Dr. Ada Pariser, a family physician with Holland Hospital in Hudsonville, reported, “We are definitely starting to see a surge in the kind of common cold illnesses, as well as flu, COVID, [and] RSV, some of those heavy hitter viruses.”

From September 27 to October 4, there were 165 hospital admissions statewide associated with influenza, COVID-19, or RSV.

West Michigan sees rise in fall respiratory illnesses; Holland physician urges vigilance

Pariser stressed the importance of vigilance for symptoms, noting, “With allergies, you don’t typically get the fever, that kind of body aches, chills, blah feeling that you get with a virus.”

She advised anyone experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain, lightheadedness, dizziness, or a high fever of 104 degrees or higher to seek immediate medical attention.

A new COVID-19 variant, Stratus, is contributing to the spike in cases.

“In this variant, in particular, we are seeing the congestion, the body aches, the fevers like you often get with a virus. But additionally, we’re seeing some stomach upset, even some diarrhea,” Pariser said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Dr. Ada Pariser

Pariser emphasized that vaccination remains a key preventative measure.

“We really encourage you to do so, not only for your own health, but for the health of vulnerable members of the community, such as those who truly can’t get vaccinated,” she said, expressing concern over rising medical waivers and declining vaccine rates.

Local residents echoed the urgency of precaution. Kaylee Vasquez of Zeeland said, “When the kids come home, they already have a runny nose or they’re coughing.” Vasquez, who is the oldest of three siblings, prioritizes hand washing and encourages her family to get vaccinated.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Kaylee Vasquez and her little sister.

“We get vaccinated, we do a little better,” she said. Vasquez also noted, “We usually do get [vaccines] around October … after that, we don’t get sick the rest of the winter, springtime.”

Jenison resident Carrie Swain has seen the impact firsthand.

“My older daughter was supposed to come up from Alabama to visit with us, and ended up calling and saying she couldn’t come because she had gotten COVID,” Swain said. She added, “I always… get the flu shot. Yep, helps me out too.”

As students return to school and families spend more time indoors, Pariser urged consistent hygiene practices, including regular handwashing, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow, and staying home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Carrie Swain

Health officials continue to encourage residents to consult their doctors regarding vaccination, especially those with underlying respiratory conditions or those who interact with high-risk groups.

“Declining vaccine rates are concerning when it comes to herd immunity,” Pariser said. “The greater the risk of spreading those illnesses to the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The respiratory virus season typically runs from fall through spring, and officials expect cases to persist through the colder months.

We all have our household tricks for when we're sick — from chicken noodle soup to hot showers. And Michiganders, of course, love a "cure-all" can of Vernor's.

These remedies may not heal us, but they do feel helpful, especially this time of year.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Huizenga Park in Zeeland

Fox 17 connected with pharmacist Mike Koelzer, the owner of Kay Pharmacy in our Grand Rapids neighborhood. He says it's hard to track any increase in numbers because it's typically only sick people walking through their doors anyway.

While we may have our own go-to remedies for cough and cold prevention or treatment, he says the basics are what's most important to remember.

"They don't get anything too wild from me. You know, wash your hands. Sleep well, plenty of fluids," Koelzer said. "I think basic things like that go a long way to help prevent a cold."

He says to keep in mind how much you touch your nose and eyes, and shake other people's hands.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

As far as any vitamins or unique remedies, Koelzer says he only takes one multi-vitamin a week just in case. Otherwise, many supplements have more than your body needs and most of it goes to waste.

For any over-the-counter cold remedies, it's important to remember they don't have to guarantee effectiveness.

"There's pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and the pharmaceuticals have to prove efficacy by the FDA. The nutraceuticals don't. So things like vitamins, food supplements," Koelzer said.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, last flu season there were 14 pediatric flu deaths, 1,926 hospitalizations (203 children), and 192 outbreaks of the flu. Cases peaked in February.

Right now, according to the CDC, respiratory illness activity is still minimal.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube