USTA wheelchair tennis camp fosters community for young para-athletes

HOLLAND, Mich. — The United States Tennis Association (USTA) hosted its seventh annual wheelchair tennis camp at Hope College last weekend, attracting young para-athletes, like12-year-old Divya Harkema and 9-year-old Kierstyn Carlson, from across five states.

A shared passion for tennis united the cherished friends.

"We both love challenges," said Harkema at Dewitt Tennis Center at Hope College Friday. "Like, when things are hard, I love it."

"Like, that's part of the fun," Carlson added.

Their bond has been strengthened through USTA's annual wheelchair camp.

"This camp offers kids ages six to 18-years-old, so we start them young. Our goal is to now have more opportunities for them to play middle school tennis, high school tennis," said chair of the USTA Midwest Wheelchair Committee and USTA National regional tennis provider, Lynn Bender. "And there's more collegiate opportunities for kids to even play at the collegiate level, to earn scholarships and to get their college paid for."

The life-long tennis player is also married to a para-athlete. Bender said she wants to see tennis for everyone.

"I want to see tennis with the next generation. I want to see kids get into the game and love it just like you and I loved tennis as we were kids. And I want to give more opportunities for kids in wheelchairs to play," Bender added.

It's why USTA collaborated with Hope College seven years ago to offer the camp.

"They offered it to us for no charge, to be able to have a camp here, a day and a half camp. And every year, it's continued to grow. And this year, we are at 33 campers that cover all five states, and we were able to give away four brand new tennis chairs to four new campers," said Bender.

Despite being camp veterans, Harkema and Carlson find continued joy in the experience.

"It just makes me so happy, because... I feel like I'm not the only person out here that feels different than everybody else in the world," Harkema explained. "I do look forward to it because... to hang out with different kids with all different disabilities and stuff," she said.

It was a new experience for Kyle Pipkin. He recently graduated from Hope College and is now the assistant director of its tennis program.

"It was an experience I was not expecting. I thought that it would feel just like teaching tennis, and it kind of did, and kind of didn't," said Pipkin. "There were new challenges that I hadn't thought about... Like the mobility piece."

Pipkin said he also enjoyed the community the camp has created for these athletes.

"I think seeing that community its built, and it's so strong, that kind of blew my mind. Especially with how many volunteers and helpers there, who've known these kids since they were tiny, and now they're in their teens," Pipkin remarked. "I saw some of these kids who were just hugging on each other, so excited to see each other, because they come to all these different events all over the place."

Harkema and Carlson are already anticipating their return to the court next year.

"I think it's really fun and exciting and challenging," said Carlson. "I just get so excited because Divya is there. Like, without her, it wouldn't be fun."

