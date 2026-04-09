U.S. Coast Guard conducting seasonal buoy changes on Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The United States Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team from the Muskegon station is doing maintenance and buoy changes along the Macatawa, advising boaters to use caution near buoy tenders.

The Coast Guard crew is operating a 49-foot buoy tender, switching and servicing navigation buoys to maintain safety on local waterways. The tender boat arrived in the Holland area Wednesday, with plans to remain until Saturday.

Park Township Fire Department Marine Division

While in the area, the Coast Guard will use the docks and facilities at the Park Township Fire Department Marine Division station. The station supports coordinated efforts among public safety partners during marine operations, patrols and special assignments.

Boaters are advised to use caution near the buoy tender boat, maintaining distance from Coast Guard personnel and equipment to ensure safety while work is in progress.

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