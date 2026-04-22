Heinen Delfts Blauw is celebrating its one-year anniversary in downtown Holland with special sales, marking a milestone for the Dutch pottery retailer’s only U.S. location.

WATCH: Tulips, tradition and Delft blue: Heinen Delfts Blauw turns one in Holland

Tulips, tradition and Delft Blue: Heinen Delfts Blauw turns one in Holland

Founded more than 50 years ago in the Netherlands by the Heinen family, the company spans three generations and is known for its authentic Delft blue pottery. Holland was chosen as the site for its first American shop because of the city’s proud Dutch heritage.

The store offers a variety of handcrafted items, from tulip vases and decorative plates to ornaments and figurines.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Heinen family

Nelis’ Dutch Village, located next door, has been a customer of the Heinen family for more than 25 years, selling their Delft blue pottery and other souvenirs.

In the Netherlands, Heinen Delfts Blauw operates stores in Amsterdam, Delft and Putten, as well as in Curaçao and Bonaire. The company also has factories in the Netherlands and China.

WATCH PRIOR COVERAGE: Forging connections in ink: Michiganders travel to the Netherlands for Delft blue tattoos

Forging connections in ink: Michiganders travel to the Netherlands for Delft blue tattoos

The anniversary celebration was held Tuesday and features 50% off select items through Tulip Time.

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