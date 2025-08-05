Team USA: Zeeland teen chosen to compete in bass fishing competition in South Africa

ZEELAND, Mich. — Colten Dickerson, a 19-year-old from Zeeland, has secured a spot on Team USA to compete on the Bass Youth Team in the Tri Nations Bass Fishing Tournament in South Africa this December. The only fisherman chosen from Michigan, he is one of just 13 young anglers selected nationwide for this prestigious competition.

“I am pretty much strictly an outdoorsy guy; fishing, obviously number one, I do a lot of hunting,” said Dickerson at Fisherman's Landing Boat Ramp in Muskegon Monday.

His love for fishing was ignited by experiences with his grandfather and father as a child.

Carla Dickerson

“The fish that started it all was about a five-pound, just a normal five-pound largemouth on a top water,” he recalled. “That was, at that point, like a monster; it was awesome. I was so excited about that fish. I was probably 13 years old, maybe 12, 13, years old, and then it just kind of progressed from there."

Dickerson began his professional fishing journey in middle school as a member of the Zeeland Fish Hawx.

"We started Michigan Bass Nation, all the big tournaments, obviously didn't do too great our first year. And then, I've done it ever since, all through high school. And we did pretty well," Dickerson explained.

Once the fall semester begins, he will continue his fishing career at Southwestern Michigan College on a full-ride scholarship, hoping to pursue a degree in mechatronics and robotics.

“More than anything, I wanted to go to school to be able to fish those college events,” he said. "That was always kind of my dream, was to go to a college and get a scholarship to bass fish."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

That's not the only goal he's accomplished this year. He received a surprising call back in February from a representative of the USA Bass Team.

"The coach ended up contacting me, which was kind of a surprise. He was looking to fill six vacant spots of 13 total guys, 13 total high schoolers from across the United States to go and compete in South Africa," Dickerson said. "The body of water is called Loskop Dam, if I recall correctly. And from what I've heard, the next world record largemouth is sitting in that dam."

Dickerson was chosen to be a member of the USA Bass Youth Team and is set to compete in South Africa in December.

"I'm kind of still trying to wrap my head around the whole thing. Still kind of got to, you know, slap myself in the morning when I wake up with cold water," joked Dickerson.

He's currently gathering support to cover his expenses.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

“There is a GoFundMe going on right now that is always a great way to help, and that, for the majority, is just to help us pay airfare over to South Africa,” he explained.

He said he wouldn't have been able to accomplish as much as he has without support.

"Parents is where it starts. They are your number one fans to start it all. And as much as you think you have, if you have all the money in the world, your parents supply it all," Dickerson said. "Then after that, it comes down to sponsors, and it comes down to just other people willing to help out."

With his eyes set on a future in competitive bass fishing, he shared his philosophy: “If you just keep doing your best and you keep showing up, keep putting in work, the karma does come around, and that applies to fishing, that applies to life.”

Team USA: Zeeland teen chosen to compete in bass fishing competition in South Africa

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube