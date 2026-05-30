HOLLAND, Mich. — After two years out of commission, the Suburban Inns splashpad at Big E's courtyard in downtown Holland is reopening next week with new water features.

"We went to go turn it on one spring, there was a leak in the mechanical room," Ashley Banks, Suburban Inns Director of Communications, said.

The grand opening is scheduled for June 4.

Suburban Inns splashpad in downtown Holland to reopen with new water features

"We're going to be doing a grand opening at 11 o'clock, and we will do a ribbon cutting," Banks said. "We have some people saying some remarks, so our CEO, Brian Beukema, and then we also have the City of Holland that will be speaking."

Several organizations will offer free food and treats at the ribbon cutting event.

"The Holland Police Department will be doing frozen treats for free, and then Macatawa Bank will be bringing their snack wagon towards the end of the day, and Big E's will have free kids meals under the age of 12 from 11 to one," Banks said.

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