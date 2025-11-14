‘Shop ’Til You Drop’ and Ice Park opening light up Downtown Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Nearly 45 shops and restaurants in Downtown Holland will stay open late Friday, Nov. 14, for the annual Shop ’Til You Drop event, marking the city’s start to the holiday shopping season.
The special late-night shopping hours run from 6 to 9 p.m. and feature exclusive discounts for early holiday gift hunters.
This year’s event coincides with the highly anticipated opening of the Holland Ice Park, including its first sold-out public skating session beginning at 6 p.m. The Ice Park will open to the public at 2 p.m. Friday.
The following Downtown Holland businesses will participate in Shop ’Til You Drop:
Apothecary Gift Shop
Blu Veranda
Borr's Shoes & Accessories
Bowerman's on 8th
Brick + Ivy Market
Cento Anni
Cherry Republic
Clovier
Cotton Bay
Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishings
Estella Rose Fashion
Frances Jaye
Francesca's
Fris Supply Shop
Fustini's Oils & Vinegars
Garsnett Beacon Candle Co.
Gazelle Sports
Gezellig Home and Garden
Glik’s Boutique
Glik’s Men’s Shop
Harbor Wear
Heinen Delfts Blauw
Holland Museum
HopCat Holland
jb and me
Jean Marie's
Le Bon Macaron
Lokers Shoes
Merle Norman Cosmetics
New Holland Brewing
Oak + Leather Men’s Mercantile
Out of the Box
Postcards From Paradise
Pretties Intimate Apparel
Reader's World
Silver Fox II Jewelry
Spring Sweet
The Bridge
The Poppy Peach
The Seasoned Home
TIKAL
Tin Ceiling
Tip Toes
White House Black Market