HOLLAND, Mich. — Nearly 45 shops and restaurants in Downtown Holland will stay open late Friday, Nov. 14, for the annual Shop ’Til You Drop event, marking the city’s start to the holiday shopping season.

The special late-night shopping hours run from 6 to 9 p.m. and feature exclusive discounts for early holiday gift hunters.

‘Shop ’Til You Drop’ and Ice Park opening light up Downtown Holland

This year’s event coincides with the highly anticipated opening of the Holland Ice Park, including its first sold-out public skating session beginning at 6 p.m. The Ice Park will open to the public at 2 p.m. Friday.

The following Downtown Holland businesses will participate in Shop ’Til You Drop:

Apothecary Gift Shop

Blu Veranda

Borr's Shoes & Accessories

Bowerman's on 8th

Brick + Ivy Market

Cento Anni

Cherry Republic

Clovier

Cotton Bay

Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishings

Estella Rose Fashion

Frances Jaye

Francesca's

Fris Supply Shop

Fustini's Oils & Vinegars

Garsnett Beacon Candle Co.

Gazelle Sports

Gezellig Home and Garden

Glik’s Boutique

Glik’s Men’s Shop

Harbor Wear

Heinen Delfts Blauw

Holland Museum

HopCat Holland

jb and me

Jean Marie's

Le Bon Macaron

Lokers Shoes

Merle Norman Cosmetics

New Holland Brewing

Oak + Leather Men’s Mercantile

Out of the Box

Postcards From Paradise

Pretties Intimate Apparel

Reader's World

Silver Fox II Jewelry

Spring Sweet

The Bridge

The Poppy Peach

The Seasoned Home

TIKAL

Tin Ceiling

Tip Toes

White House Black Market

