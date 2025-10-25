Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHolland Zeeland

Actions

Search for suspects in connection to three Holland business break-ins

Ottawa County sheriff
file photo
Ottawa County sheriff
Posted
and last updated

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating three business break-ins, and they believe they are related.

They first responded to a burglar alarm at Sweet Fire Tobacco on Butternut Dr. around 3 a.m. Saturday. Shortly later, they got an alarm to a business at 3155 West Shore Dr. And then, a third call of a busines being broken into to Pine Creek Mobile Mart on Butternut Dr.

Holland Break Ins

Investigators say thousands of dollars of stolen property was taken from the businesses, in addition to thousands of dollars of damage done in the process of the burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or online at mosotips.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER