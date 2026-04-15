HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual Run of the Mill 5K returns to Windmill Island Gardens this Saturday, featuring a scenic course and a new race specifically for young runners.

The 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 18. The course takes participants around the island, out to Window on the Waterfront, and loops back to the finish line. Registration is $30 and includes a finisher medal.

Run of the Mill 5K returns to Windmill Island Gardens with a new youth race

New this year is the Mini Millers run, starting at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 10 and under can participate in a 0.2-mile route around the main campus. Registration for the youth race is $15 and includes a race ribbon.

Registration for both events closes on Friday, April 17. Participants who registered after March 27 are not guaranteed a race t-shirt.

Proceeds from the event support future programs and ongoing maintenance at Windmill Island Gardens.

All ages are welcome in the 5K, but children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs are not permitted on the course due to safety concerns.

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