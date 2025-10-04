Retired firefighter, K-9 hero honored at 43rd Fire Truck Parade in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — More than thirty fire trucks from departments across the lakeshore lined downtown Holland for the 43rd annual West Michigan Fire Prevention Parade, honoring two local grand marshals while marking the kickoff of Fire Prevention Safety Week.

One grand marshal chosen was retired Zeeland firefighter Jeff Potter, and the other, a late Michigan State Police K-9 named Cap.

“This is the kickoff to Fire Prevention Safety Week, which, interestingly, is part of Fire Prevention Month,” said Holland Fire Marshal Bret Groendyke. “It’s in recognition of the massive fires that occurred throughout Chicago, even Holland, burned in 1871 and that first week of October. After that, the prevention efforts galvanized and brought the fire service together in terms of trying to prevent fires in people’s homes and businesses.”

Following the parade along 8th Street, community members gathered at the Holland Civic Center for demonstrations by local departments.

Residents browsed fire trucks, tested equipment, and spoke with first responders.

“The departments are going to be able to provide whatever demonstration they want. So, they want to have people look through the trucks, if they want to spray a hose, if they just want to soak it all in,” Groendyke said.

The event took place as colder weather approaches, a time when fire risk increases.

“Our highest time for fires in the city of Holland is in January,” Groendyke said. “People are being driven inside. We just want people to be ready.”

Groendyke said the grand marshals were selected based on contributions to the fire service and community.

“The council looked at the body of work in the fire service and both stood out,” Groendyke said. “It’s recognizing not just those that are going in with hoses … but there’s a lot of other things that go into the fire service too. They will receive the honorary Grand Marshal wooden shoes.”

One of the marshals, Jeff Potter, is a Navy veteran, retired Zeeland firefighter, and president emeritus of the West Michigan Fire Prevention Council.

He is also a founding member of Shields of Hope, a West Michigan nonprofit.

“We go out and we spread love, hope and encouragement to families that are battling cancer here in West Michigan,” Potter said.

Potter, who has helped organize the parade in the past, called the honor unexpected.

“I'm just glad to try to get the opportunity to have the shoes and I’ll actually be able to see the parade. Normally, I was the last person in the parade, so this year, I’ll actually get to hear the bagpipers and see everybody. So it's pretty exciting,” he said.

Fire safety remains personal for Potter.

“There’s so much education that goes on in fire safety, but yet, every year, we still lose young people to fires. And so it’s one of those things where you just got to continuously educate,” he said. “For the parents out there, don’t discount the importance of having a plan. Have a fire plan with your kids. Talk about it, because you never know when things happen. You want to make sure that they're prepared.”

The second honoree was Cap, a Michigan State Police accelerant detection dog who passed away in July. His handler, Trooper Jereme Miller, accepted the honor on Cap’s behalf.

“This is amazing, and even more so as I get here and I see the shoes that they're holding, his name on it,” Miller said. “It's very sentimental to see that and I appreciate them honoring him and inviting us up here and recognizing him.”

Miller described Cap as an unusually social K-9.

“He was very friendly to everybody. Most of our work dogs are very focused on work, for whatever reason, Cap actually liked attention," explained Miller. "The 100% hardest part of the job is losing your partner. But the wonderful thing is, we get to replace and get a new one and start it all over again.”

Cap’s role was a critical one; there are only four accelerant canines in the Michigan State Police, covering the entire state.

“I've been doing it for 12 years as a handler and two years as a handler for the single purpose accelerant canine,” Miller said. “I’m very shocked how many fires happen throughout the state of Michigan, in the area I cover, southwest, and then in the west part of the state.”

As the parade wrapped up, both organizers and honorees emphasized education and prevention.

“It’s one of those prevalent things that I think people forget, and that’s why it’s important to talk about. You have to protect your home," Groendyke said. "That’s what this is about, is to keep training people on awareness.”

