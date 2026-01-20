Reported fight in Holland Township was an ICE arrest, says Sheriff's Office

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A reported fight between officers and a man in Holland Township on Monday turned out to be part of an arrest by immigration agents.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Butternut Drive and 144th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on January 19. A witness who was watching the arrest was told by officers to call 911, according to the sheriff's office.

The caller couldn't identify what agency the officers were from, per a department statement.

Once the deputy arrived, the suspect was already in federal custody. The deputy was able to confirm the officers were with Immigration and Custom Enforcement and they had a warrant for the arrest, said the sheriff's office.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 it is not involved in any immigration enforcement operations in West Michigan. It was only aware of Monday's arrest in Holland Township because of the 911 call, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

