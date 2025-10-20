Priscilla’s Boutique: Holland shop celebrates 20 years of style this November

Priscilla’s Boutique, a women’s consignment shop in Holland, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this November, marking two decades of styling the community with high-end shoes, designer bags, and jewelry.

Owner Priscilla Cruz Potter said her love of fashion began early.

“I have always loved clothes, and my dream was to live in New York,” Cruz Potter said.

After moving to Holland from Saginaw for work, Cruz Potter opened Priscilla’s Boutique in 2005 with encouragement from her husband.

“It went so fast, I just can't believe it's 20 years. Feeling good though. I'm loving what I do,” Cruz Potter said.

Cruz Potter described the boutique as women’s consignment with a focus on quality.

“We're very picky. So we have really nice things. This fall, we've gotten some fabulous things, designer purses, shoes, jewelry, lots of beautiful jewelry,” she said.

She credits customer service, her team, and the store’s welcoming atmosphere for its longevity. The boutique's motto, "We are more than a store, we share lives," is painted on the shop's rear wall.

“The sign behind me, that's kind of our motto, that we're family. We have good consigners that have been with us forever, and customers, and just good relationships,” said Cruz Potter.

Community involvement is also a hallmark of the business. Each year, Priscilla’s Boutique partners with nonprofit Hope Packages for a charity fashion show.

“This year was huge. It was really awesome, actually, we raised some good money for them,” Cruz Potter said.

The store also maintains a drop box for donated items and participates in local events such as Tulip Time.

The anniversary celebration will include two events: a private VIP party for long-time consigners and customers on Friday, November 21, and an open house for the community on Saturday, November 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The open house will feature hourly fashion shows, food, drinks, swag bags for the first 30 women, and prizes.

Cruz Potter offered encouragement for fellow business owners and entrepreneurs.

“Just follow your dreams. And you're going to go through stuff, you really are, but just go with it, you know? Just go with it and love people and you'll get through it," she advised.

She emphasized that the local community has been essential to the boutique’s success. “We have our loyal customers, and without them, we definitely wouldn't be here,” Cruz Potter said. “We love to help you out and dress you. Our girls just love that. So, if you want to come in, we'd love to have you.”

