Hope Pkgs Hosts "Boots & Bling Fashion Show" to Support Children Entering Foster Care

Hope Pkgs, a nonprofit based in Holland, was founded to help comfort kids going through the foster care system. Through its signature program, the organization provides First Night Bags—backpacks filled with essentials like pajamas, toiletries, socks, underwear, a blanket, and a small comfort item.

To sustain and grow this mission, Hope Pkgs is preparing for its Boots & Bling Fashion Show. The fundraiser takes place Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Agape Acres Farm in Hudsonville. Guests will enjoy appetizers, drinks, live music, raffles, and prizes, and everyone who attends will receive a swag bag. Janice Allen of FOX 17 News will emcee the evening, which features fashions from local boutiques including Priscilla’s Boutique and G. Licks. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a mix-and-mingle reception, with the fashion show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The event theme, Boots & Bling, encourages guests to pair cowboy boots with a touch of glam. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through the Hope Pkgs website. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for individuals and businesses, offering recognition and other benefits. Those unable to attend can still support the mission by donating items for First Night Bags or hosting a packing party to help assemble them.

Proceeds from the event directly fund the purchase of supplies and the continued distribution of First Night Bags, making sure every child entering foster care has essentials and comfort on their first night away from home. More information, including ticket sales and sponsorship details, is available here: Hope Pkgs Boots & Bling Fashion Show.

