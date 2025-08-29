Person responsible for Holland Twp. deadly stabbing released from custody

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The person taken into custody after a deadly stabbing Thursday night in Holland Township has been released by police while the investigation continues.

Three people were stabbed at the Leisure Estates Mobile Home Community. One victim, 52-year-old Darrell Sandusky, died from his injuries.

An autopsy revealed Sandusky was stabbed multiple times, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The two other victims were not identified by police, but one remains in the hospital in critical condition. The third victim was released from the hospital on Friday.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody, questioned and then released. Detectives say he is responsible for the stabbings, but no charges have been authorized at this point.

The suspect lived at the home where the stabbings occurred. The people who were stabbed did not live there, authorities said.

The situation was originally described as a domestic disturbance and family dispute.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4003. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.

