'Perfect weather, perfect team': Zeeland East football season opens with community support

HOLLAND, Mich. — The excitement was palpable at Zeeland Stadium as the Zeeland East Chix kicked off their football season this Thursday night, marking the return of high school football in the community.

Brandon Jack-Hofman, a Zeeland Schools alumnus and enthusiastic supporter, has been patiently for the season's arrival.

"Perfect weather, perfect team, perfect atmosphere," said Jack-Hofman. "Zeeland is that much of a football place, and I am the football fan that keeps the place running."

However, Zeeland East Athletic Director Josh Glerum said it takes more than just the fans to put on the event.

“In reality, it's the people behind the scenes," said Glerum. "It's our emergency personnel, it's our people up top and in the scores booth, it's our ticket takers. Those are the people that make it work."

Volunteer efforts play a crucial role as well. As a parent of a freshman football player, volunteering is a priority for Zeeland council member Rick Van Dorp.

"It's a big, big event every day, you know, coming out here to do this," Van Dorp said. "I just actually got an email today about volunteering in the concession stand. So, my wife and I will be signing up for that."

The community spirit extends beyond parents of players.

Van Dorp mentioned, “There are people that don't have kids playing out here. They just like to come for the community aspect and support the community, support the kids.”

Jack-Hofman is just excited to be back in his happy place.

“Go Chix, go Dux. Let's go all the way. We're gonna meet each other in the playoffs again. It's happened the last three times. We're going to guarantee Zeeland's going to go far," Jack-Hofman added.

As Zeeland East celebrated the start of the football season, the community’s involvement was evident, demonstrating that it truly takes a collective effort to make these Thursday night lights happen.

