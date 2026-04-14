HOLLAND, Mich. — Panther, a weapons detection dog at West Ottawa Public Schools, is quickly becoming one of the most popular figures in the district, and not just for his work ethic.

Director of Safety Scott Doza has been working alongside Panther for about six months, after meeting the dog at the Northern Michigan K9 Academy in Clare, Michigan. Panther arrived from Mexico and underwent about six weeks of specialized training.

WATCH: Panther the weapons detection dog brings safety, smiles to West Ottawa schools

Panther the weapons detection dog brings safety, smiles to West Ottawa schools

“Panther's a weapons and explosive detection dog, so he can detect firearms, ammunition, any type of explosives,” Doza said. “What's cool about him is, not only does he have the ability to search buildings or rooms for those items, he actually has been trained to follow people that have that on their person.”

Since joining West Ottawa Schools, Panther has visited 60 to 70 classrooms, attended sports games, and participated in school events. Doza, who spent two decades with the Holland Public Safety Department’s K9 Unit, knows first-hand the value of having a highly trained dog in a school environment.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Scott Doza and Panther

“The strength of their nose, their ability to detect things, and it just brings a sense of security having a dog in the school. It's just a great thing,” he said.

Panther has even captured the attention of student journalists. Maynerd Pov, a junior with the West Ottawa Broadcasting Network, produced his own story on the pup.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Maynerd Pov

“I just saw Scott Doza, Panther and his description on that, and I was like, man, that is cool. And I just wanted to make an interview about him,” Pov said. “It feels good knowing that he's there, that he's protecting us from threats that maybe might come [or] not.”

Freshmen say Panther has boosted morale in addition to providing safety.

“He is a very social dog, and he's cute, so [he] goes up to people and just wants to be around people, and it brightens your mood,” said Regan Luce.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Regan Luce

“It’s definitely a positive, because he adds an extra layer of safety, and he’s also just really cute,” added Miles Koch. “He helps everyone’s morale go up when he walks in.”

Beth Wilmot, a manager in the Behavioral Health Department at Holland Hospital, said dogs can have significant mental health benefits in stressful environments like schools.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Miles Koch

“Engaging the senses and really fully focusing, we kind of forget what we're anxious about,” Wilmot said. “We forget some of the challenging things that we're dealing with, and we can just be in the moment and enjoy petting the dog.”

Wilmot’s therapy dog Rosie works weekly with patients, helping them build connections and reduce anxiety.

“They start engaging with her, and then they're engaging with me, and pretty soon they're engaging with others, which we know that social connection is really important for people who are dealing with anxiety, depression or just dealing with really difficult emotions,” Wilmot said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Beth Wilmot and Rosie

For Doza, Panther is both a protector and a companion.

“He’s very social, and that’s what I love about him, because we could be petting and we can be working, but at the same time, he knows he’s got a job to do, and that’s what he’s here for,” Doza said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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