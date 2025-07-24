Ottawa County Fair brings summer fun to Holland through Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — The 66th annual Ottawa County Fair is in full swing in Holland, offering classic summer fun, from corn dogs and Ferris wheel rides to motocross and rodeo events through Saturday.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 per person, while children 12 and under get in free, or $10 per carload.

Rides open at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 1 p.m. Saturday. Ride wristbands are available for $25.

In addition to the midway and food vendors, the fair is hosting a variety of events throughout the week, including trivia contests, line dancing, 4H animal shows, motocross races, and the always-popular rodeo.

The Ottawa County Fairgrounds are located at 1286 Ottawa Beach Rd in Holland, where families and friends are invited to enjoy one of West Michigan’s longest-running summer traditions.

