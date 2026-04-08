Ottawa County Deputies investigate deadly rollover crash on I-196

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a driver is dead after a rollover crash in Zeeland Township. Authorities say the crash happened on westbound I-196 near the 53 mile marker around 10:27 A.M. Wednesday morning.

OCSO says the 32-year-old driver from Grand Rapids was the only person in the vehicle during the crash. Officials say he was ejected from the vehicle when it ran off the roadway and crashed into an embankment. He was pronounced dead when authorities arrived to the scene.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

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