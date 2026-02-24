Ottawa County crash victim identified as Zeeland woman, investigation ongoing

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman killed in a Blendon Township crash last week as Toni Laws, 59, of Zeeland.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 72nd Avenue around 5:14 a.m. on Feb. 17. A semi-truck failed to stop and struck a pickup truck on the passenger side, sending both vehicle into a ditch, according to the sheriff's office.

Laws, who was riding in the passenger seat of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 56-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Monday, the sheriff's office said he continues to receive medical treatment.

The semi-truck driver, a 54-year-old man from Butler, Kentucky, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office did not share an update on his condition Monday.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information on it is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

