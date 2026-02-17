Woman killed, 2 other people hospitalized by crash in Ottawa County

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman was killed and two men were hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning in central Ottawa County.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 72nd Avenue around 5:14 a.m. on February 17. They found a semi truck did not stop and hit a pickup truck on the passenger side, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The 59-year-old woman from Zeeland who was riding in the passenger seat of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The 56-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to the hospital. At last update, the man was in critical condition.

The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old from Butler, Kentucky, was also taken to the hospital.

The semi appeared to have blown through the stop sign while headed north on 72nd, hitting the pickup truck was was headed east on Port Sheldon. The force of the impact sent both vehicles into the ditch.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information on it is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000.

