Community Action House has officially opened its new Northside Resale Store at 650 Riley Street, marking a major milestone for the nonprofit’s efforts to support local families.

WATCH: Northside Resale Store opens in Holland, expanding access for local families

Northside Resale Store opens in Holland, expanding access for local families

The ribbon cutting took place Friday, welcoming neighbors to the organization’s second resale location. The first store, on Michigan Avenue, has long served the community, but the new site is designed to be more accessible for residents on Holland’s north side.

The store offers refurbished donated goods that customers can purchase at affordable prices or receive free through Community Action House’s voucher program. Both resale locations serve as key financial engines for the nonprofit, with revenue supporting the Food Club and other programs focused on food assistance, housing connections, and stability for local families.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Community Action House celebrated the opening of its Northside Resale Store last Friday.

According to the nonprofit, the Northside location is expected to double revenue generated by its resale operations, increasing its capacity to help even more neighbors in need.

As the new store opens, updates are also underway at the Michigan Avenue location, including a new donation drop-off shelter, a refreshed sales floor, and an updated exterior.

WATCH PRIOR COVERAGE: Holland nonprofit opens second resale store location to serve more neighbors

Community Action House expanding Resale Shop with second location

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