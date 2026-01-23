New 115-room hotel coming to Holland as business boom drives demand

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland's growing industrial presence is fueling another hospitality expansion, with Visser Brothers Inc. planning to build the city's 26th hotel next to their successful Homewood Suites.

Holland City Council has approved the site plan for a new 115-room Tru by Hilton at 620 South Point Hotel Drive. The decision comes after the adjacent Homewood Suites achieved 83% occupancy in its first year of operation, demonstrating strong demand in the area.

"The next hotel will be our eighth with our partners who built this one with us, and they operate the one that we're standing in now," said Bill Mast, president of Visser Brothers Inc. at the Homewood Suites in south Holland, Wednesday.

The success of the existing hotel reflects the area's business growth, with several companies generating significant corporate travel.

"Room nights here are generated by the corporations and the businesses in the surrounding area, Tommy's, Tiara Yachts, Haworth, LG, Hudsonville Ice Cream and several others," Mast said. "We've owned this land for 24 years, and it just kind of sat until the recent activity spurred us to thinking more about putting up a hotel."

The 52,516-square-foot Tru by Hilton will feature a pool, large green space, and outdoor fireplaces. Unlike the extended-stay Homewood Suites, the new property will offer limited service accommodations.

"I hope that with the facilities that this hotel has, that there will be some complimentary use between the two," Mast added.

The hotel will serve business travelers as well as visitors coming to enjoy Holland’s year-round attractions, such as the Community Ice Park, which has already sold 18,000 tickets since opening last November.

Regional sports tournaments also draw athletes and their families to Holland throughout the year.

"Last year, it was roughly around 130,000 athletes that came into Holland that we supported, just our office supported," said Linda Hart, executive director of the Holland Area Visitors Bureau. "Now, whether that's hockey or swimming and diving or volleyball or tennis, paddleboard, the gamut covers a lot."

Hart said the additional hotel rooms will provide more options for visitors.

"It gives visitors an opportunity, travelers an opportunity to have more options, and hopefully, it can help control those price spikes," Hart said. "Being able to have those various price points, certainly, we want to be able to make sure that we're capturing as much as that travel market as we possibly can."

The project also benefits the city financially.

"Every time that a hotel room is sold, there is a portion that comes into the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) to market and invest more into city attractions," Hart said.

Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming months.

"We'll put it out to bid in February, and by the time we're fully permitted and ready to go, we hope to break ground as soon as the spring or summer hits, late spring, with just under a year construction," Mast said. "I've made promises to my partners that will be open for Tulip Time next year."

