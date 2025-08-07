More than 50 businesses taking part in Holland's 2025 Sidewalk Sales

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland will host its largest sale of the year this Friday and Saturday during the 2025 Sidewalk Sales event.

The sales begin at 9 a.m. Friday and continue until 8 p.m., with nearly 60 downtown businesses participating. Shops will offer discounts on clothing, shoes, accessories, sporting goods, toys and home décor. Sales continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some businesses will set up outdoor displays, while others will hold sales inside.

8th Street will be closed to traffic during the event, but parking will be available in surface lots on 7th and 9th streets, as well as at the Holland Civic Center Place.

Downtown Holland

Downtown Holland Sidewalk Sales Participating Businesses

Apothecary Gift Shop

Blu Veranda

Borr's Shoes & Accessories

Bowerman's on 8th

Brick + Ivy Market

Canterbury Cottage

Carolyn Stich Studio

Chico's *

Clovier

Cotton Bay

DesignWorks Interiors

Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishings *

Dutch Village Downtown

Engedi Salon *

Estella Rose

FatFace

Foxtail Coffee

Frances Jaye

Fris Supply Shop

Fustini's Oils & Vinegars

GarenHuis Yarn Studio *

Gazelle Sports

Gezellig Home and Garden

Glik’s Boutique

Glik’s Men’s Shop

Harbor Wear

Heinen Delfts Blauw *

Holland Museum

HOM By Benchmark

Hope College Bookstore

jb and me

Jean Marie's

Lake Effect Gallery

Laurel & Jack

Lokers Shoes

Love MI

Oak + Leather Men’s Mercantile

Onalee's

Out of the Box

Parda Credit Union (Sponsor)

Postcards From Paradise *

Pretties Intimate Apparel

Reader's World *

Seedlings Boutique

Silver Fox II Jewelry

Spring Sweet LLC

Studio K Clothing Co.

The Bridge

The City Delicatessen

The Flower House

The Outpost of Holland

The Poppy Peach, LLC.

The Seasoned Home

TIKAL

Tip Toes

Tweed Baby Outfitters *

Warner Vineyards Holland

White House Black Market

* Indicates Sale will be Held Indoors

