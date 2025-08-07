More than 50 businesses taking part in Holland's 2025 Sidewalk Sales

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland will host its largest sale of the year this Friday and Saturday during the 2025 Sidewalk Sales event.
The sales begin at 9 a.m. Friday and continue until 8 p.m., with nearly 60 downtown businesses participating. Shops will offer discounts on clothing, shoes, accessories, sporting goods, toys and home décor. Sales continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Some businesses will set up outdoor displays, while others will hold sales inside.
8th Street will be closed to traffic during the event, but parking will be available in surface lots on 7th and 9th streets, as well as at the Holland Civic Center Place.
Downtown Holland Sidewalk Sales Participating Businesses
Apothecary Gift Shop
Blu Veranda
Borr's Shoes & Accessories
Bowerman's on 8th
Brick + Ivy Market
Canterbury Cottage
Carolyn Stich Studio
Chico's *
Clovier
Cotton Bay
DesignWorks Interiors
Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishings *
Dutch Village Downtown
Engedi Salon *
Estella Rose
FatFace
Foxtail Coffee
Frances Jaye
Fris Supply Shop
Fustini's Oils & Vinegars
GarenHuis Yarn Studio *
Gazelle Sports
Gezellig Home and Garden
Glik’s Boutique
Glik’s Men’s Shop
Harbor Wear
Heinen Delfts Blauw *
Holland Museum
HOM By Benchmark
Hope College Bookstore
jb and me
Jean Marie's
Lake Effect Gallery
Laurel & Jack
Lokers Shoes
Love MI
Oak + Leather Men’s Mercantile
Onalee's
Out of the Box
Parda Credit Union (Sponsor)
Postcards From Paradise *
Pretties Intimate Apparel
Reader's World *
Seedlings Boutique
Silver Fox II Jewelry
Spring Sweet LLC
Studio K Clothing Co.
The Bridge
The City Delicatessen
The Flower House
The Outpost of Holland
The Poppy Peach, LLC.
The Seasoned Home
TIKAL
Tip Toes
Tweed Baby Outfitters *
Warner Vineyards Holland
White House Black Market
* Indicates Sale will be Held Indoors