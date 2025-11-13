Laketown Township extends moratorium on new short-term rentals until summer 2026

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Laketown Township trustees voted Wednesday night to extend a moratorium on new short-term rental licenses until June 30, 2026, giving leaders more time to finalize rules and enforcement procedures.

The decision extends a six-month pause on new applications for free-standing short-term rentals that was first approved in May. The current moratorium went into effect on May 19 and was set to expire Nov. 18.

The moratorium only applies to new licensing requests for free-standing homes where the owner does not live on the property. Previously licensed short-term rentals are still allowed to operate.

A special joint committee of the township board and planning commission met four times to gather information on the issue. The committee wrapped up its fact-gathering and public comment collection on Nov. 5, and the planning commission unanimously voted that same night to recommend the extension.

Township Supervisor Steve Ringelberg shared concerns about the impact of short-term rentals on the community.

"If people wonder why your property values are going up so fast -- STRs are part of the reason," Ringelberg said.

Officials said Wednesday night that if they complete an enforcement plan before next summer, the moratorium could be lifted early.

