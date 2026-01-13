LAKETOWN TWP, Mich. — Laketown Township launched a trial with Douglas-based Interurban for its reservation bus service last year, running from May to October. The service proved so popular among residents that it was extended, but some township board members raised concerns over costs.

In December, the board voted to end the service, which was supposed to happen in mid-January. However, thanks to an anonymous donor, service will run through the end of the month.

At a board workshop meeting earlier this month, more than 20 residents weighed in on the Interurban bus service. Later this week, township board members are set to discuss the future of public transportation.

Laketown Township board to discuss Interurban bus funding in Wednesday meeting

Interurban Executive Director Becky Carten-Crandell told the board on January 7 that the bus service is being used.

"We average about 23 rides a day for coming out and coming into Laketown Township," Carten-Crandell said.

Some neighbors support the service.

"Behind me are people that are either disabled, there are students going to school to further their education. There are a lot of people that need this service," one neighbor said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Others don't want to cover the cost.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17

"If we provide the Interurban or allow the Interurban to operate within Laketown Township, I have no problem with that, but I don't think that we should be charging taxpayers excessive taxes in order to provide that service," another neighbor said in the same meeting.

The area covered by Interurban includes Saugatuck, Saugatuck Township, Douglas, Fennville, and till January 31, Laketown Township. The fare is relatively low - $1 for adult riders and 50 cents for seniors, those with disabilities, and children.

According to the township, it was billed $7 per rider and paid $35,455 for service between May and December.

The topic of funding Interurban will be on the agenda at Laketown Township's Wednesday night meeting. A potential idea is a millage vote, but the township noted that an agenda item does not mean there will be a vote. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube