HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual Holland Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade is set to take place Monday morning, featuring a convoy of large trucks, community festivities, and free Hudsonville ice cream.

The parade will begin at 9:15 a.m. at MillerKnoll on North Fairview Road in Zeeland. The truck route will lead to the Holland Civic Center Place on West Eighth Street, with an expected arrival around 9:45 a.m.

At the Civic Center, attendees can enjoy entertainment including face painters, balloon artists, and community speakers. At 10 a.m., the trucks will open for public viewing, offering giveaways and complimentary ice cream.

The event is scheduled to conclude around 11:30 a.m.

Labor Day Truck Parade rolls through Holland, Zeeland Monday

Holland Zeeland Labor Day Parade Route



Trucks leave MillerKnoll on N Fairview Rd at 9:15am

Head south on N Fairview Rd

Turn right onto E Main Ave

Turn right onto N Franklin St

Turn left onto W Washington Ave At the traffic circle, continue west on W Main Ave

Continue west on Chicago Dr

Turn left onto 112th Ave

Turn right onto I-196BL W

Continue west on Chicago Dr

Continue west on E 8th St

Turn left onto Pine Ave

Turn right onto W 9th St

Turn right onto Maple Ave

Trucks arrive at The Holland Civic Center Place Copyright © 2025 Holland Zeeland Labor Day Truck Parade

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube