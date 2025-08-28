Labor Day Truck Parade rolls through Holland, Zeeland Monday

HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual Holland Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade is set to take place Monday morning, featuring a convoy of large trucks, community festivities, and free Hudsonville ice cream.
The parade will begin at 9:15 a.m. at MillerKnoll on North Fairview Road in Zeeland. The truck route will lead to the Holland Civic Center Place on West Eighth Street, with an expected arrival around 9:45 a.m.
At the Civic Center, attendees can enjoy entertainment including face painters, balloon artists, and community speakers. At 10 a.m., the trucks will open for public viewing, offering giveaways and complimentary ice cream.
The event is scheduled to conclude around 11:30 a.m.
Holland Zeeland Labor Day Parade Route
Trucks leave MillerKnoll on N Fairview Rd at 9:15am
Head south on N Fairview Rd
Turn right onto E Main Ave
Turn right onto N Franklin St
Turn left onto W Washington Ave At the traffic circle, continue west on W Main Ave
Continue west on Chicago Dr
Turn left onto 112th Ave
Turn right onto I-196BL W
Continue west on Chicago Dr
Continue west on E 8th St
Turn left onto Pine Ave
Turn right onto W 9th St
Turn right onto Maple Ave
Trucks arrive at The Holland Civic Center Place
