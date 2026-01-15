Interurban director offers to personally fund bus service for seniors, disabled riders in Laketown Twp

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The executive director of Interurban Transit Authority offered to personally pay for bus service for seniors and people with disabilities in Laketown Township after the township board failed to approve funding measures Wednesday night.

Becky Carten-Crandell made the unexpected offer during the second public comment section of the meeting, saying she would cover the $5 per ride cost for these vulnerable populations.

Interurban executive director offers to personally fund bus service for seniors, disabled riders in Laketown Twp

"I will personally pay that difference of the $5 per ride so these people are not left behind," Carten-Crandell said. "This is a service that we have provided for eight months, and it's a service that I do not want to see end, especially for those that are less fortunate."

The meeting came after the Interurban Transit Authority proposed on January 12 that Laketown Township reimburse the service $5 per ride for senior citizens and people with disabilities. The township would not pay for rides given to adults or children under this proposal.

Township Supervisor Steve Ringelberg made two motions during the meeting, both of which failed to pass. The first was to direct the township attorney to draft a millage proposal for 0.15 mills for public transportation for three years to be placed on the August ballot. The second motion was to accept Interurban's proposal, which was not seconded.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Becky Carten-Crandell

Community members were divided on the issue during public comment. One neighbor said public transportation "is a necessity for many, not a luxury," while another expressed concern about what they felt was "excessive subsidy of the Interurban by the taxpayer."

Carten-Crandell said Interurban will continue servicing seniors and people with disabilities in Laketown Township despite the board's decision.

The meeting was adjourned following additional public comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

