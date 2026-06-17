I-196 Eastbound closed near Zeeland Township, disabled semi-truck blocking lanes

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a disabled semi-truck on I-196 has caused road closures in Eastbound lanes. Authorities say the shutdown is at Exit 55 in Zeeland Township near the 62 mile marker.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 3:55 A.M. Wednesday morning. The semi hit a steel coil in the roadway left behind by an unknown semi-truck.

Officials say the semi truck was driven by a 56-year-old Muskegon man, and no injuries have been reported.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it will take a while for the semi-truck to be towed off the highway, and are asking commuters to find alternate routes until the road is cleared.

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